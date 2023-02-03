'Don't Blame Others For Your Own Failures': Taliban Slams Pakistan

The Taliban has slammed the Pakistan Government for blaming Afghanistan for the Peshawar mosque blast while addressing a gathering in Kabul. While slamming, the Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi said, "Don't blame others for your own failures." Further, he called on Pakistan to investigate the Peshawar attack rather than blame the neighbouring country.

The statement comes after a suicide bomb explosion took place at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines area on January 30, which killed the lives of at least 101 people. Most of the deceased were police officials. Soon after the attack, Pakistani authorities quickly blamed the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), for the suicide bomb attack. Further, Pakistan government officials suggested the violence emanated from Afghanistan, reported ANI citing Voice of America.



Afghanistan Slam Pakistan

While calling Pakistan to investigate the attack, Muttaqi said, "If Afghanistan was the centre of terrorism, it would have gone into China, Central Asia & Iran." He further continued, "Pakistani officials should find a solution to their security challenges locally and desist from "sowing the seeds of enmity" between the two countries.



"Our region is used to wars and bomb blasts. But we have not seen in the past 20 years a lone suicide bomber blowing up roofs of mosques and killing hundreds of people," said Amir Muttaqi Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister.



However, the TTP, which has been designated a global terrorist group by the United States, has long been conducting deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan and its leadership allegedly directs the violence from Afghan sanctuaries, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban has formally denied its involvement in the Peshawar mosque bombing. According to the provincial police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari, the suicide bomber had entered the mosque as a guest, using up to 12 kilograms of explosive material earlier brought to the site in bits and pieces, as per the local media reports. Further, it to note that the relationship between the two countries has been strained due to such recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

