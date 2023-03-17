Economically Deprived Pakistan Sets Free 26 Afghan Detainees

Around 26 Afghan detainees have been set free from Pakistan's prison and sent home, said Afghanistan's Refugees and Repatriation department, reported a local newspaper. The Afghan detainees were transported from the prisons in Pakistan through the Spin Boldak border crossing. Among those who were detained, there were women and children who were imprisoned in Sindh because of the lack of residency documents, as per Afghanistan's department of Refugees and Repatriation report released on Wednesday.

This comes after Afghan refugees in economically deprived Pakistan had voiced against the ill-treatment by the Country's police. There have been several cases where one can witness hundreds of undocumented Afghan nationals, including women and children, captivated in Pakistan prison, located in Karachi and Sindh. These incidents have received criticism from national and international organisations. Pakistan's military forces torture and harass Afghans who travel through the Spin Boldak-Chaman gate, as per Pajhwok Afghan News report. The gate is popularly known as also known as The Friendship Gate, located on the Durand Line (Pak-Afghan border).

Condition of Afghan nationals living in Pakistan

The way Afghan nationals are treated in Pakistan has been condemned by Pakistan Human Rights Commission and the UN Refugee Agency. These international bodies have asked the Pakistan government to treat Afghan citizens decently, reported Khaama Press. Earlier this month 137 Afghan nationals have been released and safely returned home. According to Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), five Afghan citizens were arrested in march from Peshawar airport during the immigration process. The Afghan detainees were set to fly to London on fake Afghan passports.