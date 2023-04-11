ECP Strives For Changes In Pakistan Elections Law Amid Deteriorating 'writ And Authority'

Amid rampant judicial overbearing, Pakistan's Election Commission has put forth legislation that aims to minimise the president's role in deciding the date of general elections. In letters addressed to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja proposed amendments to Sections 57 (1) and 58 of the Elections Act, 2017.

According to sources who spoke to Dawn, similar letters signed by ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan were delivered to the principal secretary to the prime minister and secretary for parliamentary affairs. The proposed amendments demand the restoration of the ECP's power to declare election dates or alter them at any given point in time without any third-party interference.

ECP notes incidents of judicial overbearing

“Section 11 of the original (peoples’ representation) Act of 1976 empowered the Commission to announce poll date unilaterally without any trace of intervention by a third party. The Section was amended through Ordinance No. 11 of 1985 (12.1.1985) with the sole object to create the role of the President to hold the elections at the whims of one man,” read one of the letters viewed by Dawn. The CEC also noted that the ECP's writ has deteriorated on multiple occasions. “In practice, ECP’s authority has been eroded,” he said, citing the bizarre disappearance of 20 presiding officers during Daska by-polls in February 2021.

“There are many other such incidents of judicial overbearing, which have diluted the writ of the ECP. In such a situation where the ECP writ has been time and again perceptibly compromised, the question arises whether the ECP can perform its bedrock duty to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections to the best of its ability in the given environment," read an excerpt from the letter. Furthermore, one of the letters clarified that no constitutional provision supports the president's role of selecting a poll date "in case of dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister or the dissolution of the National Assembly on expiry of the term".