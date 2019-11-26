ECP To Begin Daily Hearings Of PTI's Foreign Funding Case From Today

In a recent development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will begin hearing on a daily basis of the five-year-old foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on November 26. The petition filed against the PTI government accused them of pressuring the ECP in the foreign funding case against it and alleged that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) press conferences threatened the electoral body. The decision to hold a daily hearing was further taken after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed a petition against SAPM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in the Commission.

Amidst the beginning of the hearing, the government also claimed to have initiated an exercise to find a replacement of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza, who will be completing his tenure on December 6. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati also reportedly lashed out at the CEC claiming that the government had already engaged the opposition on the nomination of the new CEC. The Pakistan Prime Minister also raised his questions about the CEC's impartiality.

Reham Khan accuses Imran Khan

Previously in the month of October, Reham Khan, Imran Khan’s former wife allegedly accused him of receiving funds illegally from an Australia based company. She posted a video on Twitter putting allegations on Imran Khan. She disclosed three sample pieces of evidence regarding illegal funding which is not permissible in several countries. In her video she said, two companies are registered in the United States, undersigned by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. These two companies receive illegal funding from the USA as suggested by the petition filed by Akbar S Barbar. Reham Khan urges to call for an investigation into the probe.

Two companies registered in the US under the signatures of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for illegal funding from USA



One Company registered in Aus with the title: Insaf Australia Inc.



All the monies received from the internationally incorporated companies, is prohibited under law. pic.twitter.com/5YxiDaRIrX — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) October 14, 2019

