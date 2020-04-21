BIG: Edhi Foundation Head Who Met Imran Khan On April 15 Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Tuesday, Faisal Edhi- a prominent social worker who met Pakistan Prime Imran Khan on April 15 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had presented a cheque worth 1 crore Pakistani rupees to Khan in Islamabad in his capacity as the head of the Edhi Foundation, which is the country's largest charity foundation. Reportedly, he developed COVID-19 symptoms soon after visiting Islamabad. Though these symptoms subsided after 4 days, he insisted on getting tested as he had been on the ground working with novel coronavirus patients. Currently, he is in isolation at a hospital in Islamabad. It is unclear as to whether the Pakistan PM would undergo self-isolation.

Imran Khan faces criticism for not recognising Faisal Edhi

The Edhi Foundation is a charity founded by well-known philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, who has also been nominated by the Nobel Peace Prize. Edhi dedicated his life towards serving the poorest people and his Foundation sponsored the construction of maternity hospitals, morgues, orphanages, shelters, and a nursing home. Furthermore, it runs Pakistan's largest ambulance service. Recently, Imran Khan attracted a considerable amount of criticism when he did not recognise Faisal Edhi when the latter handed over the cheque. Making this revelation in a talk show, Faisal Edhi also mentioned that the Pakistan PM talked to him for barely half a minute.

COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan

Imran Khan has been panned by the opposition for his inconsistent stance on the enforcement of a lockdown. In March, he ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in Pakistan. Acknowledging Pakistan’s dire economic condition, Khan stated his government did not have the capacity to take care of 25% of the population which is under the poverty line if a lockdown was implemented. However, the Pakistan government later imposed a lockdown and extended it till April 30. Presently, there are 9,505 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan out of which 2066 persons have recovered while 197 deaths have been recorded. With 4,195 COVID-19 cases, the Punjab province has recorded the most number of cases in Pakistan.

