Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan following the deadly flooding, a local resident has recently revealed a dangerous condition of a street in the nation. A short video clip that has been shared on Twitter depicts that electric poles are installed in the middle of a Pakistani road. While capturing the video from inside a vehicle, the commuter expressed his concern for safety. The 46-second-long video, posted by Twitter user Shama Junejo, clearly illustrates how electrical poles were built illogically and in a haphazard manner.

As the video proceeds, the commuter describes how the electric poles were placed in the center of the road, noting how risky it could be to drive there, particularly during the winter season when fog tends to decrease vision. The footage even depicts that the poles are not arranged in a straight line but rather placed randomly along the road, which is undoubtedly unsafe.

Electric poles in Pakistan

Speaking about the situation, the driver even pointed out a location where a vehicle recently crashed into it while claiming that the route is a "main road." Furthermore, the Twitter user captioned the video, “These poles were built during the reign of Usman Buzdar or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi?" It is pertinent to mention that the current Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while it was formerly led by Usman Buzdar.

Take a look at the video:

یہ کھمبے عثمان بوزدار کے دور میں لگے یا چوہدری پرویز اِلٰہی کے؟ pic.twitter.com/zxR52A3CW0 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) October 4, 2022

Once the video was uploaded on the social media platform, people across the nation urged for urgent remodeling to address the issue and voiced their displeasure. Some of the users said, “Unbelievable! Is it real or photoshopped?”

It's so dangerous, can someone please remove those poles — Haroon Rashid📪 (@haroon76) October 5, 2022

Unbelievable! Is it real or photoshopped? — Muhammad Faheem (@Bibliophile47) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, as the nation experienced devastating floods, the United Nations' humanitarian organisation has issued a warning that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors would experience a severe food crisis in the coming three months. According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, flooding brought on by unusually heavy monsoon rains has resulted in 33 million people being affected, 1,695 fatalities, more than 2 million homes being damaged, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands who are now living in tents or makeshift housing.

(Image: Twitter/@ShamaJunejo)