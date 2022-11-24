Embarrassment For Pakistan As Gen Bajwa Confirms Army Calls The Shots; Taunts Parties

In a massive embarrassment for Pakistan, its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his institution's 'unconstitutional' role in the country's politics for the last 7 decades. Addressing a function in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he made an incredulous claim that the Army had distanced itself from politics. However, he also took a swipe at the ruling coalition in Pakistan for insisting that the 2018 General Election was rigged by the military establishment. Similarly, Bajwa slammed Imran Khan-led PTI for blaming a 'foreign conspiracy' for his ouster and asked parties to reflect on their behaviour.

Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa opined, "Our Army is involved in the service of the people day and night but often becomes a subject of criticism. According to me, a big reason for this is the interference of the Army in politics in different forms since the last 7 decades which is unconstitutional. That's why, in February last year, the Army decided after great deliberation that the Army won't interfere in any political matter. I assure you that we are firm on this."

"Pakistan should adopt a democratic culture. After the 2018 election, parties used RTS as an excuse and called the winning party 'selected'. And after losing the vote of confidence in 2022, one party described the other parties as 'imported'. Victory and defeat are a part of politics. Every party has to have the courage of accepting its win and loss so that there is an 'elected' government in the election instead of an imported or selected government," he added.

Pakistan Army under scanner

Pakistan's present ruling coalition had alleged that the 2018 General Election was rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Imran Khan becoming the Prime Minister. While speaking at a meeting of opposition parties, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif stressed that the military ran a "parallel government" which was more powerful than the democratically elected government.

To buttress his point, the PML(N) leader highlighted that not a single PM has been allowed to complete the 5-year tenure in his country's history. Describing this phenomenon as a "state above the state", he attributed the military's refusal to accept the writ of the elected representatives as the root cause of Pakistan's problems. Similarly, after being ousted as the PM in April, Imran Khan has repeatedly hinted at the role of Bajwa and other top-ranking officials in his removal. After he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on November 3, Khan directly blamed ISI's Major General Faisal Naseer.