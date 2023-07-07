Embattled Pakistan Supreme Court Gets Its Second-ever Woman Judge, Justice Mussarat Hilali

The Pakistan Supreme Court welcomed just its second women judge on Friday as Justice Justice Mussarat Hilali took oath. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and with her appointment, the top court will now have 16 judges. The total sanctioned strength is 17.

The Pakistan Supreme Court has come under intense scrutiny in recent months over its stance on the tussle between Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the current Islamabad (and Rawalpindi) regime. The appointment took place just months after supporters of the ruling government staged protests outside the apex court, and ministers in Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet issued open threats against the judges.

Justica Hilali follows in the footsteps of Ayesha A Malik who became the first female judge to be elevated to Pakistan's top court in 2022. The oath-taking ceremony came after President Dr Arif Alvi formally appointed Justice Hilali as an apex court judge. While the life of Justice Hilali is replete with accolades, she's also had her own share of run-ins with Pakistani authorities in the past. Here’s a look at how the new Supreme Court Judge came to prominence.

Lawyer, Judge and occasional pariah for incumbent authorities

Justice Hilali was born in Peshawar on Aug 8, 1961. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, she received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar. In the year 1988, she was enrolled as an advocate of the Peshawar High Court, and then the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006. She also held the office of Vice President at the bar twice and became the first woman to be elected twice as an executive member of the Pak Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) from 2007-2008 and 2008-2009. After turning judge, she was sworn in as the first female Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court in April this year after Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan retired from the post.

Justice Hilali had a run-in with the authorities in Pakistan due to her activism. She was one of the focal members of the 2007 Lawyer’s Movement, which started after a complaint was filed against then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. According to Dawn, one of her legs got fractured when police raided her residence while she was taking part in the movement. The police eventually arrested her for her involvement in the demonstrations that followed.