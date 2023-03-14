'Even If I'm Killed..': Imran Khan Lambasts Pak Govt, Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi has released a video message for the nation as the police stand at his doorstep to arrest him in Toshakhana case. In the video shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Khan said: "My message to the nation is to stand resolutely and fight for 'haqeeqi Azadi and rule of law". "Police has come to arrest me," he said, adding that "I will fight for justice..they are 'chors' (thiefs)".

It is worth flagging that the former PM of Pakistan is facing serious allegations of corruption. He, if the claims are to be believed, stole the property of the state, that belongs to the Toshakhana.

In an attempt to hide his theft, he apparently cooked up fake receipts. As of now, it isn't clear if this is true or not, but that is what the current dispensation in Pakistan is claiming. The current Pakistani dispensation has also claimed that Khan staged his own assasination attempt, to garner sympathy from the public. In other words, to play the victim card. The claim made by the Pakistani government is quite serious and they, however, have not provided any evidence to back their claim.

Khan urges his supporters to come out in his support

In the video, Khan claims that the ruling dispensation is hoping that when he will be arrested, the 'qaum' (community) will go to sleep. He goes on to urge his supporters that they must not "go to sleep" and appealed to the people to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed.

“They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," he said. Lambasting PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said: "Only one person is taking the decision of the entire nation.

Clashes erupt between Police and Imran supporters

Earlier in the day, armoured police vehicles had arrived outside Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chief. However, a senior Islamabad police official, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, refused to comment on the case in which officials were acting against the PTI chairman.

Later as PTI calls supporters to march on streets in Lahore, police used a water cannon and tear gas against PTI supporters who reached outside Zaman Park. TV footage also showed PTI supporters pelted stones on police.

Meanwhile, PTI shared a video of what appeared to be tear gas shells being lobbed inside Zaman Park.