Ex-Army Chief Bajwa Never Given 'lifetime' Extension: PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he has "never offered a lifetime extension to former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa", reported Pakistan-based ARY news. The statement by Khan comes while giving an interview to the Pakistan-based news channel. The PTI Chairman said: "It is a lie that I offered a lifetime extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa." Further, he blamed Bajwa for plotting a conspiracy against him and his government.

This remark by the PTI chief has come after several media reports stated that Khan granted a lifetime extension to Army chief. In October 2022, the director-general (DG) of Pakistan's top intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has also confirmed the same. While talking about the former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ex-PM claimed that the Army chief planned to harm his party. "He [Bajwa] considered [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif a wise person," said Imran Khan. He also shared that he was aware that the former COAS had given an offer to the Pakistan Muslim League-N president, as per the ARY news report.

"I was aware of these conspiracies, but still I gave the benefit of doubt to General Bajwa. However, I later realised that he was only the man behind the conspiracy against him and his government," said Khan while talking about Bajwa.

Imran khan exposes ex-Army chief Bajwa



While keeping his point of view in the interview, Khan stated that the economic condition of Pakistan was "improving when his government was in the power but unfortunately it was ousted through a 'conspiracy'". Further, he claimed that the growth rate of Pakistan was at 6% while information technology (IT) exports were increasing. "They (the incumbent rulers) thought the people of Pakistan will not come out against this conspiracy," said Imran Khan. While speaking about the elections in the Pakistan provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the former PM of Pakistan said that PTI had "dissolved the assemblies because the Constitution states that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly". While slamming Bajwa, PTI Chief has imposed allegations over the "incumbent government" which was afraid of elections and cannot defeat the 'most popular party' even with rigging.