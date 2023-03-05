Ex-ISI Chief General Faiz Hamid Likely To Get Arrested Over Corruption, Terror Charges

Faiz Hamid, the erstwhile Chief General of the ISI and close ally of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, is likely to get apprehended over a string of charges. According to Pakistani media reports, which have cited unnamed sources, Hamid will possibly face charges of corruption, political engineering, and promoting terror- the activities he partook in during his stint as the head of the country's top intelligence agency.

Reports suggest that his potential arrest has to do with his alleged incitement of mutiny in the military, interfering in politics, and spreading terror, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Sources cited by the media have said that concrete evidence has been found against the former DG ISI, although the exact details of his arrest are yet to be ascertained.

Previously, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said that Hamid must be called to parliament because he was “responsible for rising terrorism in Pakistan" and he should be held accountable for his activities. Furthermore, Asif said that former PM Imran Khan should also be summoned along with the ex-spy chief.

Maryam Nawaz calls Hamid 'facilitator' of Imran Khan

Earlier in February, top PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that Pakistan's incumbent government only retrieved its actual power after a change of command in the Pakistan Army in November last year. He also labelled Hamid and ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as “facilitators” of Imran Khan in hindering the work of the government.

“Our government’s span is not that of 10 months. In fact, we came to power on November 28 when Gen Asim Munir replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as Army Chief. Before November 28, the facilitators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran were present in the military establishment,” she said, according to PTI. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s facilitator – Gen Faiz Hamid – who was posted in Peshawar (as corps commander) was responsible for the Peshawar attack,” she added.