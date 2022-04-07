Ex-Pak FM Qureshi Refutes Oppn Claims; Says No-trust Vote Dismissed To 'probe Facts'

As Pakistan Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide the fate of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the no-trust motion could not come to an end as the Deputy Speaker sought an investigation into a few serious issues. He further mentioned that the voting process will be taken to its logical end based on the investigation results.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said that the main reason why the voting process could not come to an end on April 3 was that the Deputy Speaker felt it was necessary to investigate the facts and serious issues, including allegations of foreign interference (threat letter).

Qureshi claimed that the Deputy Speaker wanted the investigation into the facts presented before him and hence disallowed the no-trust motion. The PTI leader further mentioned that if nothing came out of the investigation with reference to the threat letter and foreign interference, the no-trust motion would move forward.

Speaking on the dissolution of the National Assembly following the rejection of the no-confidence motion, he mentioned that proceedings are currently underway in the Supreme Court. He stated the PTI realises the importance of the Constitution while the opposition is alleging that the Constitution has been violated.

He added that the constitution was, is, and will always be respected. He made it clear that PTI haven't planned any strategy that aims to do something against the Constitution.

Pakistan political crisis

Pakistan Supreme Court has been hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyers and the Opposition since Monday and it delayed its decision on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the National Assembly was dissolved by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, who dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The Opposition has claimed that no constitutional authority rested with the Deputy Speaker to throw out the no-confidence vote and that it was just a move by Imran Khan to retain power.

While it is to be noted that the Supreme Court panel of five judges has not set a date for ruling, it could order the parliament to be reconstituted, call for fresh elections or bar Imran Khan from power if he is found to have violated the Constitution.

(Image: AP)