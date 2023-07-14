Fawad Hussan Chaudhry, Pakistan's former science and technology minister, whose impertinent churlish tweet towards India's space agency ISRO sparked controversy in 2019, today, extended congratulations to India. The ex-minister's change in tone has attracted attention, resurfacing the incident that drew widespread criticism at the time.

Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best July 14, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the former minister stated, "Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best". His tweet brought back memories of a controversial statement made during his tenure in 2019, where he had ridiculed India's space ambitions and made disparaging remarks about an Indian pilot held captive by Pakistan.

What did he say in 2019?

Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 7, 2019

In the tweet from 2019, the former minister had mockingly written, "Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions like Chandrayaan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea across the LoC, concentrate on poverty within. Your approach on Kashmir will be another Chandrayaan, just the price tag will be far bigger." The derogatory comment had sparked outrage not only in India but also among many of his own compatriots.

Even within Pakistan, the former minister faced severe backlash for his distasteful remarks. Pakistani newspaper Dawn characterized the comment as "childish," while numerous Twitter users expressed their disappointment, emphasizing that India's achievements in space far surpassed Pakistan's. AbbassFr, a Pakistani Twitter user, responded directly to the minister, stating, "Chaudhry Sahib, Modi didn't launch India's space program, it has been going on for decades, and even the US and USSR don't have a 100% success record. We should try to overcome the challenges Pakistan is facing right now instead of celebrating someone's failure."