A whopping sum of Rs 20 billion has been embezzled from Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif's free flour distribution initiative, according to erstwhile PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. At a recent ceremony held in Lahore, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader claimed that more than Rs 20 billion have been unlawfully extracted from the government's scheme of free flour.

Citing Pakistan's "corrupt and outdated" system as the reason, Abbasi said that it is essential to "look for honest officers" as the country battles corruption on top of an economic crisis. He also questioned the government's decision to provide Rs 84 billion subsidy to the poor at a time when the country marks the holy month of Ramadan.

The former PM's remarks quickly sparked a response from the Centre, with Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stating that distributing flour to people in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad during the festival was done with "full transparency and honesty".

She further added that Shehbaz Sharif himself paid a visit to flour distribution centres in various cities, according to Geo News. The PML-N leader's claim was also rebuked by Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, who said that not even an ounce of corruption has occurred in the flour scheme.

Instead, he noted that the initiative has benefitted 30 million living in Punjab. Mir also condemned Abbasi for using the flour scheme to wage internal politics. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should either apologise or provide evidence,” he demanded. But regardless of claims of corruption, flour distribution points across Pakistan have been the center of chaos and disarray.

Deadly crowd surges at flour distribution points

Distressing videos have emerged on social media, displaying people chasing trucks carrying flour, risking their lives. Furthermore, clashes and stampedes have been a common occurrence at the distribution points, according to The Pakistan Military Monitor (PMM).

Earlier in March, two people were killed in seperate incidents outside flour distribution centres in the Punjab province. While one incident occurred in Muzaffargarh, the other took place in Khairpur Tamewali. In Muzaffargarh's Jatoi, an aged woman accidentally fell to the ground while collecting free flour at a crowded distribution spot. In the second incident, a man Mohammad Safdar was carrying four packets of flour on his motorcycle when he fatally fell down.