Ex-Pak PM & Absconder Nawaz Sharif Watches Maryam's Son Play Polo For Cambridge University

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was spotted attending a polo match at the Guards Polo Club to watch his grandson and Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar playing the prestigious annual Oxford Cambridge Varsity Match. As per reports, Junai Safdar was playing for Cambridge University. Besides the former Prime Minister, other family members had also joined Safdar at Gaurd Polo Club for the match, which was being watched by hundreds of families of polo-playing students from Cambridge and Oxford Universities

Nawaz Sharif attends Junai's Polo match

Nawaz Sharif can be seen in pictures sitting with his grandson Zayed Hussain, son of Hussain Nawaz Sharif, in the polo ground along with other family members including his son-in-law Ali Dar who posted two pictures from the polo ground. The match was won by Oxford in the end. Junaid’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ Award as he scored all three goals for his side.

Currently, Maryam Nawaz's Junaid Safdar is studying law with senior status at Cambridge University. It appears that the Oxford versus Cambridge Varsity match was also played by Prince Charles during his time at Cambridge. It’s believed that Junaid Safdar is only the second Pakistani to have played this match for the Cambridge team after Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi, who studied in Cambridge and played a match for the same team during his student years.

Junaid Safdar received his master's degree in International Relations (IR) from the London School of Economics (LSE) two years ago. He joined Cambridge University last year for the two-year-long course. When he graduated from the LSE, his parents were unable to attend as they were on the Exit Control List (ECL) and remain so. Junaid has graduated from Durham University with first-class honours in politics and obtained another master's degree from the University College London in 2017.

Pakistan courts declare Nawaz Sharif an absconder

Nawaz Sharif was declared an absconder by a Special Court in Islamabad in a graft case. The court was forced to take the decision due to the former Prime Minister's prolonged absence from the proceedings. Although the Pakistan government has approached the UK courts and the government there for his extradition, Nawaz Sharif is now reportedly residing in London and has been there since November 2019, on the pretext of receiving medical treatment.

The 70-year-old three-time premier was sentenced by an anti-corruption court in a graft case and has so far maintained that he is unable to return to the country to follow up on the legal proceedings on the advice of his doctors who have reportedly advised him against leaving the country, especially due to Coronavirus pandemic.

