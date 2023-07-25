Imran Khan Appeals To Lahore High Court To Lift Media Coverage Ban

Imran Khan, chief of the Pakistan Tehreek i-Insaf (PTI), approached the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking an end to the blanket ban on coverage of any content about him on electronic media. In his petition, the former Pakistan Prime Minister said the ban on airing or broadcast any material related to him is misconceived.

The petitioner found out about the curb through news reports, the document states. Khan said in the petition that the ban is evident, thanks to news shows that censor his name and images when anchors speak. The former Pakistan premier appealed that the ban is a misconceived implementation of a general directive issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to news channels across Pakistan.

The petition also goes on to note that Pemra’s directive does not directly mention the petitioner, nor does it refer to or cover him. Furthermore, Khan claimed that the ban breaches his fundamental rights as a citizen and inhibits his ability to express his views to the general public and the members of his party.

The note refers to him as a law-abiding citizen and an erstwhile premier who has not been convicted or branded as an absconder in any court in the country. The PTI chairman appealed to the Lahore High Court to dismiss the ban as unconstitutional, and declare that Pemra's directive does not make the ban necessary. The petition will be heard before Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed in the court on Tuesday, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Khan's party filed a request to the Islamabad High Court to gain an access to a copy of the statement given by the ex-PM's then-principal secretary Azam Khan on the cypher drama. The cypher conspiracy is an allegation made by Khan that blames the United States for his ousting last year.

What prompted the ban?

Earlier in March, Pemra outlawed the broadcast of Khan's speeches and conferences shortly after he addressed a rally lambasting the incumbent government and the Pakistani military. The regulator claimed that the ban was imposed because the former PM was allegedly promoting hate speech and targetting state institutions.

In May, the 70-year-old was apprehended on charges of corruption, which led to widespread protests by his supporters. In the wake of the mayhem, Pemra released a directive to mainstream media channels and asked them to refrain from covering individuals who spread hate speech. The directive did not overtly name Khan, but several top journalists argued that it was clear that is was directed against him.

In June, the Pakistan Army convened a secret meeting with media giants in Islamabad to discuss how the country's chaos is being covered. Journalists who attended the meeting and later spoke to The Intercept revealed that the military made it clear to stop all coverage relating to Imran Khan.