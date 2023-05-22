Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan stated that he has a “high chance” of getting arrested tomorrow as he unleashed a fresh set of attacks against the country’s ruling administration. During a live address on Twitter spaces, the cricketer-turned-politician addressed his May 9 arrest and the scrutiny that followed afterwards. He also expressed his fear that he might get arrested tomorrow. Khan’s comment came a day after the country’s PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the nation’s law and order.

“I have all the bails required but the situation is such that they can arrest me again,” Khan asserted during his live session on Twitter spaces organised by his party. He then went on to lament the oppression of his party workers and supporters and stated that something like this has not happened in the country’s history. “PTI has been advocating peaceful protests for the past 27 years. Why would the country’s largest party want violence? We don’t. It is someone else who wants violence,” Khan exclaimed. “I have never seen my society fall so low … never seen women being treated this way,” he added.

During the live session, the PTI chief also addressed the Attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s house and called the whole incident a "conspiracy" against PTI. “The attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House is a conspiracy against the PTI,” the PTI Chairman stated. “They are blaming us for it. Where is the CCTV footage? There were already people inside the house. This is nothing but a conspiracy against us,” he added. Khan then went on to lambast the ruling alliance PDM. “The Pakistan Democratic Movement is seeking the establishment’s support because their vote bank has reduced dramatically in the last few years,” he said.

‘Supreme Court will save Pakistan’: Imran Khan

Khan, who addressed the live session which was joined by his supporters and party workers, stated that the Supreme Court will ultimately take a “stand” in the midst of excessive scrutiny. “In my opinion, the SC will save Pakistan,” he said. He then went on to emphasise that the ruling government of the conflict-stricken country is “not ready to hold a dialogue”. “We have made so many efforts to initiate dialogue only for elections. But they are scared of the polls. We made our team for negotiations, but they put our leaders behind bars,” the PTI chief mentioned on Monday. “This means that it is pre-planned so that dialogue doesn’t bear fruit,” he said, adding that “The people who are sitting in power just want to take out Imran Khan, they don’t care about anything else.”

The cricketing legend made it clear that the so-called “fight” is not a fight against the Pakistan army. “But I have heard that there are differences from the other side, apparently, they have something against me. But I don’t know what that is, they would know better,” Khan stated. He insisted that whenever he slammed the army, he criticised it the same way he “criticises his children”. Khan’s remark came a day after Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that those who were involved in the May 9 vandalism will be dealt with “Iron first”. During the meeting held on Sunday, Sharif made it clear that what happened to the country’s military infrastructure was “not a joke”.