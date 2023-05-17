Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Condemns 'illegal Arrests And Abduction' Of PTI Leaders And Workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has voiced his strong condemnation of what he describes as "illegal arrests and abduction" of his party's workers and leaders. In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle, the former prime minister highlighted the detention of PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar, who have been held for over a week.

I strongly condemn the illegal arrests and abduction of our workers and leaders. Our Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secy General Asad Umar have also been incarcerated for more than a week now.

Also, despite court orders journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in… May 17, 2023

Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of all women PTI leaders, workers, and the women family members of PTI leaders. He raised concerns about the arrest of Shehrayar Afridi's wife and questioned the reasoning behind her incarceration. According to Imran, these actions are intended to spread terror and discourage people from standing up for their constitutional rights.

Imran Khan talks about mistreatment of former minister

Expressing his distress, Imran Khan shared information about the treatment of former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari and the alleged physical assault on her daughter by male police officers. He mentioned that Dr Mazari and Senator Falak Naz were granted bail by the Islamabad High Court after being "abducted from within Adiala Jail and taken to Secretariat Police Station, where Dr Mazari's screams were heard."

Former Pakistani PM calls for release of all women detainees

Imran Khan further highlighted the emergence of video evidence showing the alleged mistreatment of PTI's women supporters. He called the treatment "reprehensible" and expressed concern for the women members of the National Assembly, supporters, and workers who are currently being held in jails across Pakistan under inhumane conditions and vulnerable to police excesses.

The PTI chief emphasized that these abductions and the mistreatment of women by the government are not only grave human rights violations but also contrary to Pakistani culture and Islamic teachings. Imran Khan called for the immediate release of all women detainees, deeming their continued incarceration unconscionable. Imran Khan revealed that he is raising the issue with international human rights organizations to draw attention to the situation and seek support in addressing the alleged violations.