In a strong condemnation of the recent attack on Jinnah House, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the incident. Speaking to the media following his arrest on May 9 from the premises of Islamabad High Court, Khan denounced the attack and called for a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

During an informal media talk in the LHC courtroom, Khan reiterated that he, along with every Pakistani, strongly condemns the assault on Jinnah House. He firmly rebutted the claims of the presence of terrorists inside Zaman Park, labeling them as blatant lies. Khan invited the media to his house to witness the ground reality after the Punjab government's assertions about the alleged presence of terrorists.

Khan remains defiant

Asserting the resilience of his party, Khan stated that a political force with a significant vote bank cannot be defeated in such a manner. He criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for what he perceived as violations of human rights within the country.

Addressing the issue of negotiations with the government on elections, the PTI chief emphasised that they have been demanding talks for the past 11 months. However, he stressed that a one-sided effort would not yield the desired results. Khan called for a balanced and meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders to resolve political issues in the nation.

Earlier, on Thursday, President Dr. Arif Alvi stressed the importance of political stability and the resolution of political issues through sagacity and patience. He urged a shift in focus back to the economic challenges facing the nation, stating that political instability could create further problems for Pakistan. The President also noted the positive aspect that politicians were not inclined towards imposing an emergency, highlighting the significance of preserving democratic values.

The incident at Jinnah House and subsequent statements from Imran Khan and President Alvi reflect the need for a peaceful and constructive approach to address political challenges. As Pakistan navigates through these critical times, the call for political stability and meaningful dialogue resonates as a crucial factor in fostering a stable future for the nation.