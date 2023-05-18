Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Highlights Contrast Between French Protests And Pak Mayhem

Amid the ongoing turmoil that has engulfed Pakistan, the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan drew a contrast between the protests in France and the mayhem that erupted in Pakistan following his arrest. While people in France are still protesting against the controversial pension reforms passed by the Macron administration, a riot-like situation erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of the PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9. In a tweet shared by the PTI supremo on Thursday, Khan compared the treatment of protestors in both France and Pakistan. Khan claimed that in the pension reform protests in the European country, the police did not opt for brutal measures and highlighted how at least 25 “peaceful protestors” have lost their lives in the ongoing protests in Pakistan.

“An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds. In France despite protesters hurling petrol bombs at the police, not once were they fired upon by the police,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “Under the smokescreen of arson, which any independent investigation will show was pre-planned to justify the crackdown on PTI, there is no mention in the media discourse of the massive violations of our fundamental right to protest peacefully,” he added in the tweet. Urging the need for an independent inquiry on Khan also claimed that around 600 people were injured in the ongoing protests.

Tussle between Imran and NAB continues

After the tweet by Khan came to light, reports emerged that the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi didn’t appear in the National Accountability Bureau’s hearing on the infamous Al Qadir Trust Case, Dunya News reported. On Thursday, the couple was supposed to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi Court with relevant documents. Earlier this month, the Khan’s wife secured bail from the Lahore High Court in this case. In that hearing, the court made it clear that she won’t be arrested until May 23.

On Thursday, the anti-graft body summoned the couple in connection with an investigation related to a £190m settlement from the UK. A source close to the couple told the Pakistani news outlet that it was Imran’s legal team that had advised him not to appear in NAB in a “personal capacity”. The team instead chose to submit a written response to the 20 questions asked in relation to the corruption case. The two-member NAB team served the notice of the summons to Khan at the Zaman Park residence. In the notice, Khan sought details of the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) 2019 probe into assets worth £190 million from the ousted premier. The case has already led to a ruckus across the country, hence it will be interesting to see which way the wind will blow.