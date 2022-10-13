Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Irked By Acquittal Of Shehbaz Sharif & Son In Money Laundering Case

A Lahore court acquitted Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, who was the former Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Hamza Shahbaz on October 12 in a money laundering case. The case had been lodged against the duo by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Sharif’s son, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz was also acquitted. The FIA in November 2020 had booked Shehbaz and his sons under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act for allegedly committing over Pakistani Rupee 16 billion money laundering.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan slammed the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and his son in the case, alleging that it covered up their theft. Addressing a public gathering in Pakistan's Punjab province, Imran Khan alleged that when judicial institutions are destroyed, "all big thieves are saved.”

Imran Khan alleges conspiracy

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI talks about money laundering case on Shehbaz Sharif. Dr Rizwan and Maqsood Chaprasi were found dead by “heart attacks” in this case. pic.twitter.com/jkdhgckQo6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 12, 2022

The cricketer-turned-politician and the former Prime Minister of Pakistan highlighted the death of four witnesses related to the case since April. Former Federal Investigation Agency Lahore chief Dr. Rizwan, who was probing the case, died of a heart attack in May.

"Dr Rizwan and four other witnesses were found dead since Sharif came to power in April. And all of them died of heart attacks,” Imran Khan stressed.

However, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif termed the case against him as "fake, baseless, and based on political vengeance,” reported Sputnik.

He claimed that “despite the worst practices, the use of state force, and holding institutions hostage," he still emerged victorious in the case.

Meanwhile, Shireen Mazari, a senior politician from the main opposition party PTI said that “white collar criminals whitewashed” the crimes committed by the father-son duo after being brought to power through a US 'regime-change' conspiracy abetted by local conspirators.

Moreover, former Minister Fawad Chaudhary described the verdict as a “slap on the face of the people of the judicial system.”

More on the case

The case had been lodged against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In the chargesheet filed in 2021, the agency mentioned dozens of “hidden” bank accounts that it alleged were used to accumulate illegal wealth by Sharif and his sons.

Meanwhile, the acquittal of Shehbaz and Hamza comes after the FIA acknowledged and informed the Lahore court that no direct transactions were made in the bank accounts of PM Sharif or his son. Previously, the court had declared Suleman Shehbaz a proclaimed offender for his constant absence in the trial proceedings, reported Sputnik. Suleman currently resides in London.

The FIA prosecutor iterated that the case should not be closed until the suspects have been indicted. The investigative agency further claimed that Hamza Shehbaz is allegedly involved in another money laundering case. However, noting that the agency was not able to produce "concrete evidence" against the suspects, the court declined FIA's request, as per Sputnik.

