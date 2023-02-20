EX-Pak PM Imran Khan Requests Judiciary To Protect Society From 'scourge Of Blackmailing'

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked the Pakistan judiciary to protect society from the “scourge of blackmailing and violation of fundamental rights of privacy and dignity of people", reported Dawn. He asked for action against those who have been involved in tapping phones and making “deep fake” videos to blackmail opponents. The statement by the PTI chief comes while he was addressing the nation on TV along with PTI Central Punjab president Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Just a day before, Dr. Yasmin Rashid's phone call with the former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released on social media.

“The actors involved in phone tapping and making deepfake videos need to be exposed, as they are violating Fair Trial Act as well as the Official Secrets Act,” Khan asserted while talking about the concern of blackmailing

'Blackmailing and deepfake' videos

The move of releasing the conversation between Dr. Rashid and the ex-CCPO was aimed at sabotaging the JIT probe into the attack on him in Wazirabad last year, said former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The attempt to sabotage the JIT was made to ensure that no one would ever know the culprits who tried to kill me,” said the PTI chairman.

He further stated that the former Lahore police chief challenged the claims made by the government in the court proceedings as he apprised the bench that three shooters have been involved in the assassination bid instead of just one shooter which was claimed by the government. Pakistan Intelligence agency must not record the phone calls of citizens, said Imran Khan. He also requested the judiciary to hear his petition regarding the illegal tapping of phones since such methods are clearly a violation of fundamental rights of privacy and dignity.

“Our judiciary should take an action to control this scourge fast spreading in the society,” said Khan while questioning whether all of this was being done to “blackmail and control opponents”.

While addressing the nation, the PTI chief claimed that at least three of senior party members have informed him that they had been getting calls from unknown quarters who warned they have secret tapes of the PTI leaders.