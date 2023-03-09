Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan To Address Nation As Lahore HC Suspends PEMRA's Ban On His Speeches

Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the ban on Imran Khan's speeches just hours after Pakistan's state media regulator banned broadcasts of the ousted prime minister's what it alleged "provocative" speeches, and took off air the private ARY TV news channel. The decision came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) this week, challenging PEMRA’s prohibition of airing his speeches and imposing a blanket ban on channels in Pakistan from broadcasting his live or recorded addresses, according to the Pakistan based news outlets.

Now, Imran Khan has announced that he will address the nation at 6:10pm today.

آپ کو کبھی کسی کے سامنے نہیں جھکنے دوں گا، عمران خان pic.twitter.com/Si2UbSXMQp — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 5, 2023

A fiery speech lands Khan in trouble

The cricketer-turned-politician, this week, delivered a fiery speech as the Islamabad police reached his Zaman Park residence to make an arrest with the court warrant in connection with the Toshakhana Case. When the SP went to the former premier's room, the cops could not find Khan there. A massive crowd of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside Khan's Park residence in Lahore to protest his detention. Shortly appearing outside, the ex-premier of Pakistan made a public address as he launched a scathing attack on the sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he acquitted himself of corruption and money laundering cases. Labelling Sharif as a "criminal," Khan questioned, "What can be the future of this country, which should be made a ruler and impose criminals?"

Khan made strings of accusations against Sharif, saying that the current Prime Minister of Pakistan was going to be found guilty by NAB of money laundering of 8 billion and corruption of 16 billion by FIA when General Bajwa, who suffered the delay of proceedings in NAB cases, saved him. Khan also urged his supporters to fight the "corrupt" ruling government of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In its notification, just hours later, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority [PEMRA] said Khan was “levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity”. PEMRA, for the third time, banned the TV channels from airing Khan’s speeches whilst he held mass rallies of his supporters. Citing regulatory violations, Pakistan's media regulator also suspended the licence of ARY News, a private news channel, from broadcasting Khan's speeches. The ruling was announced by LHC Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and the case was sent to the full bench for hearing and proceedings were adjourned till March 13.