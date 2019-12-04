Ex-Pak President Musharraf: 'High Treason Case Filed Against Me Is Baseless'

Pakistan's former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf said that the high treason case filed against him is 'baseless' and that justice was not being served as his lawyer is left unheard in the court. Musharraf, who is currently hospitalized in Dubai due to serious health conditions recorded a video message from Dubai's American Hospital in which he said that he is 'very unwell' and that it has been the case for a while now. As per medical reports, the former Pakistan general is suffering from a cardiac problem and has issues of blood pressure and was admitted on December 2.

Musharraf said, “My lawyer Salman Safdar is not being heard by the court. I have fought wars for Pakistan and served my country for 10 years”.

Read - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Hospitalised In Dubai

However, the former dictator general also expressed hope of getting justice in the treason case filed in 2013 by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government for alleged clampdown of the state through the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007. Musharraf also said that the commission can visit him in the hospital and record his statement.

"As for me, the commission can come here, I can give them a statement. They can come and hear me, see my condition and then decide for themselves. When they return they can give their statement and my lawyer will be heard in the court too and then I hope I will get justice," Musharraf said.

Read - Pakistan Court Gives Musharraf Till Dec 5 To Record His Statement In Treason Case

Musharraf in Dubai

The former President managed to leave Pakistan in 2016 after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Since then, Musharraf, who took shelter in Dubai citing medical treatment, has refused to return to Pakistan. The former military dictator is also facing terrorism charges and recently, an Islamabad High Court division bench had dismissed his plea to transfer the case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to the sessions court. In 2011, a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under section 344 of Pakistan penal code in connection with criminal detention of judges of superior court after declaring an emergency. Gen. Musharraf, who seized power in 1999 by toppling the government of Nawaz Sharif, had to step down in 2008 due to his infamous decisions. Musharraf may face a death sentence if convicted in the case.

Read - Pakistan: IHC Stops Special Court From Giving Verdict In Musharraf's Treason Case

Read - Pakistan Govt Seeks Postponement In Verdict Of Musharraf Treason Case

(With ANI inputs)