Ex-Pakistan AG On Imran Khan's Secret Letter Claim: 'Detailed Probe Will Reveal Truth'

While the world heavily speculated on the recent fold of events in Pakistan, several former leaders and government servants of Pakistan perceive it as a democratic triumph. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, former Pakistan Attorney General Malik Asrar Elahi said the 'democratic process has been peacefully' carried out, referring to the dramatic no-trust confidence vote session in the National Assembly that concluded former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster on Sunday.

"Now it's up to the next government, which will be decided in the coming days, on how the transition will take place. Hopefully, the transition will go on peacefully," said Malik Asrar Elahi.

The statement holds relevance as the joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties, on Sunday secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion.

What is the legality of Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy and 'threat letter' claims?

A special commission has been formed and only a detailed investigation will 'hopefully' reveal the true picture, he said while adding, "The courts are independent in Pakistan, so the law will take its own course.

"Whatever will happen, will be as per laws and the Constitution of Pakistan," the former Pakistan Attorney General opined.

Imran Khan declassifies 'threat letter' before the President & Chief Justice of Pakistan

After Imran Khan's ouster as Prime Minister of Pakistan, the "secret letter" that the ex-PM alleged was sent to Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of the Pakistan Supreme Court, Umar Ata Bandial. The letter was received by the President's House and the Chief Justice's residence early on Sunday morning.

It was decided in Saturday's cabinet meeting that Imran Khan should declassify the "secret letter" for selected people, including the President of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Experts say that Khan is likely to bank on the "secret letter" during elections in the future, in a bid to set a narrative against the Opposition.

During PTI's mega rally on March 30, the 69-year-old cricketer turned politician mentioned a 'threat letter' and termed it as a part of a foreign conspiracy to oust him, given that he was following an independent foreign policy. Naming the United States as the ones behind the letter, he later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations."