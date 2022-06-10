Ex-Pakistan Dictator Pervez Musharraf's Family Clarifies On His Health; diagnosis Bleak

Former Pakistani Dictator Pervez Musharraf is not on a ventilator and nor has he passed away, clarified his family on Friday. In a statement put out on his official Twitter handle, the family, however, accepted that Musharraf has been admitted to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment of Amyloidosis. They said that the former Pakistan President was going through a 'bad phase where recovery is not possible'.

"And organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family of the 78-year-old retired former Pakistani Army Chief tweeted, after reports started doing the rounds about his ill-health, with some even claiming he'd succumbed. Pieces on his health were published on the statement of Pakistan's former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that he is critical and on ventilator support.

Message from Family:



He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Musharaf in exile in UAE

Musharraf has been living in Dubai for the last six years, facing charges back home for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007. In 2013, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan charged him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and facilitation of murder. It is pertinent to mention here that Musharraf was not on the list of accused till 2008, but later his name was included on the basis of an email by Benazir to the US journalist Mark Segal.

He served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former Pakistani military General who is accused of masterminding and being the true architect of the Kargil war snatched power from then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a coup in 1999. Earlier that year, Pakistani forces and terrorists had covertly occupied mountain areas on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the Kargil War. Indian forces pushed back the Pakistanis and defeated them at the end of the nearly three-month conflict, with few around the world buying Pakistan's claims that its army troops in the guise of terrorists were not involved.