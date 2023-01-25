Ex-Pakistan Min Fawad Chaudhary Arrested Over Sedition Charges, Republic Accesses Photo

Republic accessed the first image of former Pakistani I&B minister Fawad Chaudhary's arrest. He belongs to Imran Khan Niazi's PTI party. Hafiz Farhat Abbas, political secretary to Imran Khan Niazi, addressing Chaudhary's arrest, wrote on Twitter, "He is not a man who is afraid of the bloody scene of the situation It is necessary to live in the age when it is difficult to live".

وہ مرد نہیں جو ڈر جائے حالات کے خونی منظر سے

جس دور میں جینا مشکل ہو، اس دور میں جینا لازم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/088RzIIl0H — Hafiz Farhat Abbas (@FarhatAbbas_PTI) January 25, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on charges of threatening the chief of the elections overseeing body and other government officials during a predawn raid at his house in Lahore. The arrest has caused a rift between the government and Khan's party, which has been critical of recent appointments, dissolved the house in Punjab, and demanded early federal elections, which the government has rejected. The party has condemned the arrest and is demanding Chaudhry's release.

Pakistan is going through a turmoil

Pakistan is going through political turmoil since Imran Khan Niazi's ouster from power. The nation is witnessing an economic crisis as well. The former Prime Minister has raised eyebrows after violating one of the deepest taboos of Pakistani polity i.e. never accusing the army. The former Prime Minister has gone ahead and accused the army of corruption, and undermining the interests of Pakistan. It remains to be seen what his party will do now.