Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan DISQUALIFIED From Pakistan National Assembly For 5 Years

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Friday, was disqualified from the Pakistan National Assembly for a period of 5 years. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan under Article 63(i)(iii) for submitting a false statement in the Toshakhana reference, according to sources.

A four-member bench led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, unanimously reached the decision as it announced Imran Khan’s National Assembly seat as “vacant”. A criminal proceeding will follow against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. The CEC established that Khan was involved in corrupt practices, and submitted “a false statement” in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Pakistan’s law requires the Prime Ministers to hand over any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state for preservation in the state depository. Khan, during his premiership, allegedly made millions of Pakistani rupees as he accepted expensive gifts, jewel-class watches collectively worth Pakistani Rs 154 million.

A case was lodged against him over reports that he retained 20% amount of the most expensive watch worth Rs 101 million. He was accused of amending the Toshakhana rules and settling gift retention price at 50%.

It was earlier reported that the cricketer-turned-politician allegedly sold the watches he was gifted, and then deposited 20% of each in the government treasury. The gifts, themselves, were never deposited in Toshakhana. Khan in a controversial statement during press briefing had claimed that it was “his choice whether to keep the gifts or not”.

As the Pakistan ECP disqualified Khan and asked to initiate legal action, senior PTI minister directed workers to protest across all the districts, according to leaked audio clips. PTI urged the party workers to block all roads and stage demonstrations and a long march.

PTI VP calls for nationwide protests 'to safeguard rights'

Soon after the disqualification was announced, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry called for nationwide protests "to safeguard their rights". He asked the Pakistani citizens to rebuke the ECP's decision as he spoke with Pakistani reporters outside the ECP.

Chaudhry had earlier made far-ranging claims that no one has the guts to disqualify his party, Chairman Khan. “I do not understand in what capacity FIA is issuing notices to our leaders. These people were not public officeholders in 2011-12,” Chaudhry said at a news conference, according to the Pakistani newspaper Daily Times.

He claimed that Imran Khan had been cooperating with the FIA. Khan was summoned by ECP along with other prominent PTI leaders Imran Ismail, Seema Zia, Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Asad Qaiser. A reference was filed against Imran Khan in August by the coalition government, for allegedly “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from its sale.

Lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement — the ruling alliance had involved Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who then forwarded the case to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to take action.