Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Equates PTI Leaders Leaving The Party With 'forced Divorce'

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PTI leaders leaving the party is like a "forced divorce". Khan’s remark came on Tuesday after PTI leader and former Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan, Shireen Mazari, quit the party. Mazari was arrested during the mayhem that erupted after Khan’s arrest on May 9. Mazari joins the list of notable PTI leaders who jumped the party ship amid the brewing rivalry between the cricketing legend and Pakistan’s ruling administration. According to The Tribune Express, as many as 24 PTI leaders have now publicly parted ways with the party.

“We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged forced divorces,” Khan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared,” he further added in the post. Along with Mazari, former member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, announced his departure from the family. Earlier this month, Khan addressed the issue and stated that the leaders are leaving the PTI “under pressure” from the ruling regime.

'For My Family': Mazari on quitting PTI

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, Mazari said that she had taken a decision to leave PTI and active politics for her family. “From today, I’m not part of PTI or any active party because first [for me are] my family, my mother and kids,” Mazari asserted. She then went on to condemn the violence that erupted following Khan’s arrest. “Not only the May 9 and 10 violence, but I’ve always condemned every kind of violence especially against state institutions and symbols like the General Headquarters, Supreme Court and Parliament,” she further added. After Mazari’s resignation, rumours floated that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi would follow suit. However, during a press address outside Adiala Jail, Qureshi made it clear that he would not leave the party no matter what. But things went down south when Qureshi was re-arrested by Pakistan Security officials hours after he was released.