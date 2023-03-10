Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces 37 Legal Cases, Including Terrorism, Blasphemy

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is facing 37 cases registered against him across the country, reported News International. The 37 cases include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases, and also proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief. In 19 cases, the former Pak PM himself is the petitioner which has been registered against government officials and departments. This information has been provided by Fawad Chaudhry in the litigation status report of Imran Khan. Notably, Imran Khan has been directly involved in all the 37 cases that have been filed.

Although, according to the tweet posted by the PTI chief on March 7, there are "76 cases" registered against him. Taking to Twitter, Imran khan wrote: "My 76 cases & increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified. This is what happens when a bunch of criminals are imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality & ethics."

My 76 cases & increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy & sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified. This is what happens when a bunch of criminals are imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality & ethics. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 7, 2023



Important facts about court cases related to Imran Khan

There have been 21 FIRs filed against the PTI chairman, out of which 11 have been registered in a single day on May 25, 2022, whereas eight of the cases have been registered on May 26, 2022. However, the three complaints were registered on August 8, 2022, reported The News International. Also to note, the provided list does not include recent cases filed against him. As per media reports, here is the list of cases that are related to Imran Khan:

Islamabad High Court - Two cases were filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan whereas two cases have been registered against him in the same court.

Lahore High Court (LHC) - Four cases have been filed against the Federation of Pakistan, two against the election commission, and two cases against the PTI chief in the LHC.

Peshawar High Court - Three cases have been filed involving Khan, in which he is a petitioner in only one case.

Islamabad District Court - Three cases have been filed against the former Pakistan PM.

Pakistan's Supreme court - Five cases are pending that have been filed by Khan against the Federation of Pakistan.

Further, on the legal matters that involve Imran Khan and Pakistan government departments, the Election Commission of Pakistan has been following the five cases against Khan, including the removal of the chairmanship case, the KP helicopter case, the foreign funding case, and the contempt case for using inappropriate language against the commission and the chairman commission. The former Pak PM has been facing two cases, related to the cipher, filed by the Federal Investigation Agency. Also, three complaints have been filed in an anti-terrorism court and one case in the FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad.