Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan In C-Class Cell With No Meals Being Provided, Claims PTI

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has claimed that there is a threat to the life of PTI chairman Imran Khan, and he has also mentioned that the prison authorities are neglecting to provide him with proper meals, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Upon the issuance of the order to the IG Islamabad, Lahore police swiftly arrived at Zaman Park's residence to apprehend the former Pakistan PM and PTI chief on Saturday. Qureshi continued by mentioning that the court instructed the relevant authorities to detain the PTI leader at Adiala Jail, but he was subsequently transferred to Attock Jail. He went on to highlight the inadequacy of amenities at Attock Jail, where the expected "B Class" facilities were not being provided.

Highlighting the situation, Qureshi asserted that a former prime minister was confined to a "C Class" prison cell, raising concerns about the treatment. He further expressed dismay over the denial of legal access to Imran Khan while he is incarcerated. This lack of access impedes the filing of an appeal for the PTI leader's release, as it requires his signature on the power of attorney document.

Qureshi also voiced dissatisfaction with the fact that Imran Khan was not referred to the Poly Clinic's medical board for the obligatory medical evaluation, a right accorded to all inmates and a duty of the jail administration. ARY News reported these observations from Qureshi.

In light of these serious issues, Qureshi urgently appealed to the judiciary to address the matter, emphasising the potential threat to Imran Khan's life.

Additionally, the court levied a fine of PKR 100,000 on the PTI's leader who was found guilty. Moreover, the court ruled that the former prime minister would be disqualified from holding any public office for a duration of five years.

What are B & C class prisons?

In Pakistan, prisons are categorised into different classes based on various factors such as security levels, facilities, and living conditions.

B-Class prisons are prisons that provide relatively better living conditions and facilities compared to lower-class prisons. Inmates in B-Class prisons may have access to more amenities and privileges due to good behavior or less serious offenses.

According to The Star, individuals held for political reasons typically have the right to be allocated "B-Class" cells. These cells offer improved conditions, including access to a hygienic toilet, along with additional amenities such as newspapers and the availability of reading materials such as books.

C-Class prisons have lower standards compared to B-Class prisons. Inmates in C-Class prisons may have more basic living conditions and fewer privileges. These prisons typically accommodate prisoners who have committed more serious crimes or have shown poor behavior while incarcerated.

"C-Class" cells typically consist of cramped quarters, often accommodating multiple inmates in tight conditions. These cells often lack adequate ventilation, and they are known to have a small aperture in one corner that serves as a makeshift toilet facility, without a separate door for privacy.

D-Class prisons represent the lowest classification in terms of facilities and living conditions. Inmates in D-Class prisons often have limited access to amenities and privileges. These prisons typically house prisoners who are serving longer sentences or have been convicted of serious offenses.