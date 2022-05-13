Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Reiterates Call For March To Islamabad; 'Send Your Families'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20, announcing that his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party will organise a sit-in protest in Islamabad until the date of the country's next general elections was announced. Khan asked people to join the PTI for a long march toward an "independent Pakistan" while speaking at a power rally in Attock on May 12.

According to ARY News, Imran Khan vowed that he was willing to face any consequences that came his way, including death or arrest. In a message to government employees, the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister said, "Send your families if you cannot participate yourself due to the fear of losing your jobs."

According to ARYNews, Imran Khan also claimed that a US administration official had called retired former President Pervez Musharraf, requesting assistance in the war against the Taliban in Afghanistan and that if he did not cooperate, the US would "bomb Pakistan back to the Stone Age."

Imran Khan claims Biden govt. threatened Pakistan

Furthermore, the deposed Prime Minister claimed that the Biden administration had threatened Pakistan with severe penalties if the no-confidence move against Imran Khan failed. Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has encouraged everyone to take action against the purported foreign plot against his government, but it was in vain.

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, former ministers Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Khan, and former special assistants Malik Ameen Aslam and Zulfi Bukhari, attended Imran Khan's power rally, according to Ary News. Earlier, while speaking at a gathering in Mianwali, deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that no one, even Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and newly-elected Prime Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif, could stop the public march of millions of people.

Imran Khan is also likely to face charges for using 'filthy' remarks against national institutions in public forums. It seems clear that a large-scale conflict would be difficult to prevent in these conditions. In order to contain the looming situation, the Pakistani government is planning widespread arrests of PTI officials and activists in the run-up to the protest and long march.

(With agency inputs)