Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Slams Ruling Coalition, Warns PTI Can 'shut Down' Entire Nation

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of the nation, Imran Khan recently criticised the ruling coalition for sowing chaos between his Party and the Army. He also claimed that his Party has the 'street power' to shut down the entire nation. During a conference held via video-link from his Banigala home, Khan said on Wednesday, “We have the street power; we can shut down the whole of Pakistan, but the economic conditions of our country are such that we should worry about the country, so we also protest peacefully,” ANI reported.

According to a News International report, Imran Khan said that the government has a detailed strategy in place to demolish the PTI and that the Election Commission had taken a judgment about foreign funding in this regard.

Describing how his party was being singled out, Khan noted that the level of violence unleashed on PTI on May 25 was unparalleled and that homes were searched at midnight with complete disrespect for the privacy of the residents. In spite of this, the PTI leader said that followers of the party turned out in large numbers to support, and the Punjab by-elections demonstrated PTI's support.

In addition to this, Imran stated that his opponents in the Toshakhana and foreign finance cases desired his technical knock-out since they were confident, they would lose the elections to him, News International reported. Citing him, ANI reported, “This is part of the plan that they have taken action against ARY. It’s part of the same plan that any channel that takes my stand must be shut down”.

Imran Khan's PTI’s threats to institutions 'doomed To Fail': PML-N leader

Besides this, Uzma Bukhari, a key leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Sunday stated that Imran Khan and his allies will have to surrender themselves in front of justice “as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail,” Radio Pakistan reported. She told the reporters in Islamabad that Imran Khan ought to be held accountable for misusing donation funds.

The top PML-N official further asserted that Imran Khan had deceived overseas Pakistanis "as he was caught red-handed" in utilising donation money to wreak chaos and disorder in the nation in relation to the ongoing inquiry into the PTI's foreign financing accusation.

“He must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted American aid, including 34 keys of donated vehicles from the US ambassador in Pakistan the other day,” according to the ANI report, Bukhari said.

Bukhari also urged the administration to take action right away. The PML-N leader even emphasised that Imran Khan has failed to provide proof against Nawaz Sharif, the party's leader, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz despite repeated attempts.

(Image: PTI)