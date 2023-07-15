Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Vows To Forge Ahead With New Party If PTI Faces Ban

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has declared that in the event of his party being banned, he will forge a fresh political entity to contest the upcoming general elections. Undeterred by recent protests and calls for a ban on PTI, Khan exudes unwavering confidence in his ability to secure victory, according to sources cited by Dawn, drawing from an interview with Nikkei Asia.

The aftermath of the nationwide protests on May 9 and actions taken by demonstrators and PTI members prompted government figures to call for a ban on the party. Pakistan's Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, expressed firm belief that banning PTI represented the sole viable solution. In a similar vein, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that the prospect was under consideration. Furthermore, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, indicated his party's reluctance to oppose any move aimed at banning PTI.

Khan claims his support base is intact

When questioned about the potential impact of a ban on his political future during the interview, Imran Khan articulated his determination to establish a new party under an alternate name, displaying unwavering confidence in its capacity to emerge victorious in the elections. Khan asserted that even in the face of party dissolution, his support base remains steadfast and resolute, underscoring a transformation within national politics.

Imran Khan went on to assert that the current administration persists in attempting to dismantle PTI through acts of intimidation. The relentless crackdown on his party, Khan argued, seeks to undermine its resilience and impact. Nevertheless, he affirmed that PTI would persevere and thrive, regardless of potential disqualification or imprisonment. As political dynamics continue to evolve, keen observers await the trajectory of PTI and Imran Khan's political career with anticipation and intrigue.