Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Bail Extended In 3 Terrorism Cases Till July 26

PTI Chairman and Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, July 19 was granted extended bail by the Islamabad Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in at least three cases related to the instances of violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until July 26, according to Islamabad based newspaper Dawn. In March, Khan was booked by the capital’s Ramna police for inciting violence.

At least 14 PTI workers were rounded up by the police in March in raids after a case was registered against Imran Khan by Islamabad’s Golra Sharif police station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khan was booked as his party activist government torched vehicles, attacked the cops and attempted to illegally seize the weapons of the law enforcement authority.

PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI earlier today with his lead-lawyer team @BrSalmanSafdar during his court appearance. pic.twitter.com/jJGN1CHWJZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 19, 2023

چیئرمین عمران خان اسلام آباد میں عدالتوں میں پیشی کے بعد واپس لاہور کے لئے روانہ #سائفر_ایک_حقیقت pic.twitter.com/0qTORk7vji — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 19, 2023

Khan was charged with terrorism for inciting mob to voilence

The PTI chief was accused of leading mobs to the FJC and the IHC as he appeared for hearings there and was charged with terrorism as activists of PTI indulged in fierce clashes. A third case was registered against the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister at the Golra police station for inciting his supporters outside the FJC as he attended the March 18 hearing linked to the Toshakhana case.

On July 19, ATC issued bailable arrest warrants against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and summoned him on July 19 to the court in person. ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulfikar conducted the hearing of Khan. The latter reached the courtroom accompanied by his legal team which was led by Salman Safdar. As Khan's attorney argued in the court that he was innocent, the judge asked the police to present any evidence against the defendant. He noted that the investigation should be conducted properly, adding that he would summon the police inspector general to the court incase of discrepancies. “If there is nothing against him, then let us know, and we will withdraw our bail plea," Khan's lawyer said. The council, meanwhile, expressed concern about the police acting as the complainant and investigator in all the cases. The PTI chief was summoned by the judge to the rostrum and both sides presented their argument. Khan was granted bail in all three cases until July 26.