Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has asked the incumbent administration to facilitate former president Parvez Musharraf’s return to the country. At present, the military leader is hospitalised in the UAE and has been ailing for non-recoverable illnesses. On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) founder took to Twitter to emphasise that no one else should suffer the traumas “I have to endure for my loved ones.”

Nawaz furthermore said that he has no “personal enmity and animosity towards Pervez Musharraf”. “I pray to Allah Almighty for their health. If they want to come back, the government should provide facilities”. The chief architect of the 1999 Kargil war, Musharraf has been in exile since 2008 when he emigrated to London. In 2016, he relocated to the UAE where he was hospitalised three weeks ago for an illness that has reached an incurable stage.

Musharraf set to return home?

Meanwhile, a discreet report by Voice of America stated that Musharraf could be set for a return home from exile. Even though the exact date of Musharraf’s arrival in Pakistan is not clear, an air ambulance has reportedly been offered by the Pakistan Army to bring the 79-year-old from a UAE hospital if his family and doctors approve, stated the report. VOA quoted sources as saying that the country’s powerful military institution “stands fully behind” the decision to facilitate the repatriation of its former chief who was the architect of the secret and failed Kargil war on India in 1999.

The report stating the ex-Pakistan Dictator’s return came after Musharraf's family said in a statement on Friday that he had been hospitalised for the last three weeks “due to a complication of his ailment”. The 79-year-old has amyloidosis, a chronic metabolic disease in which abnormal proteins build up.

It is to mention here that Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2016 when he was allowed to travel to another nation on bail for medical treatment. At the time he left Pakistan, he was being tried on treason charges in the country. The former Pakistani dictator seized power back in a military coup in 1999 and ousted the then-elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose party is currently heading the coalition government in Pakistan. Musharraf stayed the self-declared president until after his political allies lost the 2008 general elections.

(Image: AP)