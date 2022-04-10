Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif To Return Before Next Elections, Lead Party In Polls: PML-N

In the wake of the Imran Khan government's ouster, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has given a big statement on the return of its founder-- Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed the no-trust vote in a dramatic midnight session, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before the next election. Not only this, but the former Pakistan PM is also expected to lead the next election, BOLNetwork reported.

Notably, after the Pakistan Supreme Court passed its verdict against Imran Khan on April 7, calling the dissolution of the national assembly “unconstitutional”, the ex-PM had welcomed the court's decision.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” Nawaz Sharif told the media from London.

Sharif's conviction and Imran Khan's rise

After being convicted for corruption in 2018, Nawaz Sharif was accused by the Imran Khan government of 'absconding' on claims of ill health. He went to the United Kingdom in 2019 to avail of treatment for his health but has since not returned.

Imran Khan had lamented letting Sharif 'abscond' and had said that his government made a ‘major mistake’ by allowing the PML-N supremo to leave the country. In December 2021, his PTI government stated that the ‘absconding’ former Pak PM will be arrested as soon as he lands in Pakistan.

However, Khan's ouster, and the nomination of Nawaz Sharif's younger brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Ministerial candidate, is likely to pave way for his safe return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for corruption in a verdict that came shortly before general elections were held in Pakistan. Imran Khan ultimately won the election, heavily with the help of the Army's backing. A year later, in 2019, the Lahore High Court granted Nawaz Sharif permission to move to London for four weeks of medical treatment. However, he never came back to Pakistan. PML-N maintained that Sharif will return to Pakistan when doctors deemed him fit. Yet, on several occasions, the 'ill' leader was seen on outings and spotted at high-end restaurants in London.