Even as the SC continues to hear the case on the no-confidence motion, ex-Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded that Imran Khan be booked for treason. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi contended that this situation is a test for the Supreme Court. Maintaining that fresh election is not an issue, he made it clear that no government has the right to trample upon the Constitution. Latching on to the allegations levelled by Khan's ex-aide Aleem Khan, Abbasi also claimed that there was rampant corruption in the Punjab province ruled by PTI.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked, "Today, the people who violated the Constitution are elected persons. They claim to be the representatives of the people and have bagged the votes of the people. It is very clear why the democratic process was obstructed. He (Imran Khan) took the decision to violate the Constitution to hide corruption and save himself. The people who violate the Constitution should be given such exemplary punishment after which nobody can think that the Constitution is a piece of paper that can be torn and implemented to someone's desire. A country doesn't function like this."

"Aleem Khan has mentioned just one thing and that has reached this country's highest posts. There is no parallel to the corruption in Punjab. Nobody could have imagined the manner in which corruption has happened in Punjab in the past. In Punjab too, there will be an attempt to ensure that voting doesn't take place. It is unfortunate that the rulers are such that they are willing to violate the Constitution to avert defeat. The people of Pakistan will never accept these people," the PML(N) leader added.

SC to decide Imran Khan's fate

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Imran Khan revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.