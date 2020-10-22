Ex-PM Abbasi Asks 'Who Ordered Sindh IG's Abduction?' As Accused Army's Chief Orders Probe

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Opposition PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that justice cannot be served where the Central government attacks provinces and a top officer of a province is abducted.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was reacting to media reports alleging that heavy fire was exchanged between the Sindh Police in Karachi and Pakistan Army, after the latter tried to take 'illegal' custody of a Sindh Inspector General Police, Md. Aftab Anwar.

The former Prime Minister questioned who ordered the army to abduct the Sindh IG Police and who would be held responsible if the Singh police had retaliated and fired one of the army rangers. Other PML-N leaders have said the consequences of the 'illegal' abduction could be very serious if the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

The IG/AIG detention issue refuses to go away. It is as serious as it gets. pic.twitter.com/dCzhRbDOWv — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) October 21, 2020

A 'civil war'-like the situation is said to be brewing in Pakistan amid reports of clashes between the Karachi Police and the Pakistan Army. As per reports, heavy fire was exchanged between the Sindh Police in Karachi and Pakistan Army, after the latter tried to kidnap IG Md. Aftab Anwar.

Casualties may have resulted on both sides, as per unconfirmed reports in Pakistan media. Several Twitter handles, including a few from India, have also reported about the clashes, alleging that Islamabad's mainstream media has tried its best to hide the news from the public.

Army orders probe

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of former PM Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, Captain Muhammad Safdar, an issue that brought the paramilitary forces and the Singh police into direct conflict.

Opposition parties have alleged that Sindh police chief Aftab Anwar was also "abducted" by the Pakistan Army from his home in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday and pressurised to order the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar.

The development comes after the Opposition in Pakistan came together to protest against the 'puppet' Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation.

