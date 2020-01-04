EXCLUSIVE: Sikh Girl’s Brother Speaks To Republic TV, Says Family Under Pressure

In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, brother of Jagjit Kaur, Manmohan Singh said his sister was abducted four months ago and is under tremendous pressure. “She is now in a shelter home. Whatever she is saying is under pressure. She is a child,” Singh said in a telephonic conversation with this reporter.

'Under pressure'

“We are under a lot of pressure. The family of the boy is pressurising us. We filed a complaint against them when my sister was abducted. The boy’s family has now attacked the gurdwara,” added Singh.

Around 400 Muslims attacked the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, on Friday evening threatening to overrun the holy site if their demands for the release of suspects in an alleged forced conversion case were not met. Local Muslims were resentful of Sikh’s opposition to the alleged ‘forcible’ conversion of Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy.

Agency sources say the administration did not play an active role to curb the violence. The protesters dispersed after several hours in the evening following negotiations between them and government representatives, which led to the release of the arrested persons.

The FIR was registered by Manmohan Singh and his family on August 28 in the Nankana police station against six people who were accused of abducting and forcefully converting the 19-year-old woman.

The attack on the gurdwara was led by Mohd. Imran Attari brother of Mohd. Mustafa who is also a member of Ghulam-e- Mustafa, a Majbi Muslim organization. During the protest, Mohd. Imran said that the name of Nankana Sahib would be converted into Ghulam-e-Mustafa & only Muslims would live in Nankana.

