FATF To Review Pakistan's Grey List Status Over Terror-financing Charges; Meeting Underway

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is all set for its strategic review of Pakistan and to decide whether the country will retain its position on the Grey list or not. The meeting of members of the global watchdog is ongoing and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, June 17. The South Asian country has been enlisted in FAFT’s ‘Grey list’ since June 2018 after the then Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration failed to fulfil the deficiencies in its system listed by FAFT officials.

Notably, the Paris-based monitoring body currently has 39 members including two regional organisations - the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group. In the recent development, a report by ANI stated that the panel decision on Pakistan's listing would be laid bare to the public on Friday, June 17.

According to Toolitaki, the FATF Grey list is its official list of countries and jurisdictions that are identified as having strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. After getting included in the list in June, last year, Islamabad was given three months to fulfil the deficiencies. However, it was retained in the Grey list after it failed to effectively implement progress in the investigation and prosecution of UN-designated terrorist leaders.

Preventing money laundering in the real estate sector, the use of technology to detect dirty money quicker, and decisions on countries identified as not doing enough to tackle their illicit finance risks - all topics to be discussed at the FATF Plenary ➡️ https://t.co/CnHy2Zxv2p pic.twitter.com/oFf5JJEUhD — FATF (@FATFNews) June 14, 2022

FAFT lauds France for sanctioning Pakistan-based terrorists

Anti-terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has praised France’s decision to sanction Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar. Following the 2019 Pulwama attacks, French intelligence proposed a list of terrorists that shaped “international sanctions policy”, as per the organisation. Azhar commands Jaish-e-Mohammad, the organisation responsible for the Pulwama attacks. A total of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the gruesome attacks.

In its recently released Mutual Evaluation Report, the intergovernmental body has said “France adopted a national freezing measure on 15 March (2019) against Mohamed Masood Azhar Alvi, the founder and leader of that organisation" and Paris "subsequently proposed a draft European listing, while supporting a United Nations 1267 listing, which was obtained on 1st May 2019." Through its sanctions, France eventually played an active role in international sanctions policy and designations on the UN list.

