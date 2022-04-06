'Fawad Chaudhry A Habitual Offender, Used To Abuse In Assembly,' Says PML-N Spokesperson

Former Pakistan federal minister of Information and Broadcasting and a close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Fawad Chaudhry lost his cool on Wednesday and heckled a journalist who questioned about corruption allegations against Farah Khan, a close friend of the first lady Bushra Bibi.

Fawad Chaudhry retaliated angrily, and the scene swiftly devolved into a heated altercation, with the former minister accusing the journalist in question of accepting bribes from certain factions and referring to him as a "kiraye ka aadmi (hired man)."

Reacting to this, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, claimed, “Fawad Chaudhry is a habitual offender. He used to abuse in assembly also. He should have not made the comment to the press on Imran asking SC for commission on ‘lettergate’. She further added, “I ask Imran to stop the drama and want to tell people that if the letter was in knowledge on March 7, why did he wait till April 3? He called the no- confidence vote but when he realised 197 lawmakers were against him, he ran away. ‘Lettergate’ commission should first investigate the robbery by Imran.

Farah Gujjar, a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan's third wife, has departed from Pakistan after hearing that she would be detained if a new government is installed.

The Opposition claims that Gujjar received a large amount of money for transferring and posting officials according to their preferences, dubbing the scheme the "mother of all scandals" with a total value of 6 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 32 million).

Imran Khan is an impersonator & robber, should prepare to go to jail: PML-N spokesperson

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Spokesperson of the PML-N claimed that Farah Gujjar has been involved in corruption at the behest of PM Imran and his wife.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated, “ Imran Khan ensured Farah Gujjar flees Pakistan. Farah Gujjar used to get kickbacks. She used to act at the behest of Imran’s wife. All money used to ultimately reach Imran. Farah Gujjar’s best friend is Imran Khan. Imran Khan is an impersonator and a robber. Imran should prepare to go to jail.

According to the PML-N spokesperson, PM Khan fears that once he is out of power, his “thefts” will be exposed.

Farah Gujjar profited billions of rupees via transfers and postings done in Punjab through chief minister Usman Buzdar, according to recently ousted Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar and PM Khan's old friend and party financer Aleem Khan.

Khan recently alleged in a TV interview that the new administration would conduct a character assassination campaign against him and his wife, as well as perpetuate Gujjar's corruption.

Image: Facebook/Twitter