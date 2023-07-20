Last Updated:

Fawad Chaudhry's Hilarious Response On Moon Missions Resurfaces After Chandrayaan-3

Fawad Chaudhry, in a video from 2019, clarified Pakistan's 'point of view' regarding space missions and why it is not worth pursuing. 

Harsh Vardhan
Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. (Image: PTI)


The Moon has been a hotbed of planetary missions lately as many nations are competing to claim the lunar territory first, except Pakistan. While other countries are launching ambitious lunar missions, Fawad Chaudhry, a former Pakistan Minister once said aiming for the Moon is just not worth it. Why? Because it is visible from Earth. 

After ISRO launched the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, a four-year-old video of the former Science and Technology minister has resurfaced. In the video from a TV interview dating back to 2019, Chaudhry clarified Pakistan's 'point of view' regarding space missions and why it is not worth pursuing. 

"Our point of view is that we don't need to work so hard. The Moon is visible to us. We know its exact location and what altitude it will be at," Chaudhry said during a TV interview in Pakistan. Chaudhry reportedly made this statement in May 2019, two months before ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 22, 2019. The Chandrayaan-2 turned out to be partly successful as ISRO inserted an orbiter into the lunar orbit but failed to touchdown with its Vikram lander at the lunar south pole.

This mission was followed by the Chandrayaan-3 mission which has the same objective of landing at the South Pole and has cost around Rs 615 crore. Netizens, however, fired sarcastic comments at Chaudhry's clip saying ISRO spent the money in vain when the Moon is visible from our backyard. 

But whatever he might have said, Chaudhry's perception seems to have changed as he congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. "Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best," Chaudhry tweeted. 

