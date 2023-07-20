Fawad Chaudhry's Hilarious Response On Moon Missions Resurfaces After Chandrayaan-3

The Moon has been a hotbed of planetary missions lately as many nations are competing to claim the lunar territory first, except Pakistan. While other countries are launching ambitious lunar missions, Fawad Chaudhry, a former Pakistan Minister once said aiming for the Moon is just not worth it. Why? Because it is visible from Earth.

After ISRO launched the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, a four-year-old video of the former Science and Technology minister has resurfaced. In the video from a TV interview dating back to 2019, Chaudhry clarified Pakistan's 'point of view' regarding space missions and why it is not worth pursuing.

Chandrayaan 3 ko Pakistan ka karara jawab🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NTKNH405J — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 17, 2023

"Our point of view is that we don't need to work so hard. The Moon is visible to us. We know its exact location and what altitude it will be at," Chaudhry said during a TV interview in Pakistan. Chaudhry reportedly made this statement in May 2019, two months before ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 22, 2019. The Chandrayaan-2 turned out to be partly successful as ISRO inserted an orbiter into the lunar orbit but failed to touchdown with its Vikram lander at the lunar south pole.

This mission was followed by the Chandrayaan-3 mission which has the same objective of landing at the South Pole and has cost around Rs 615 crore. Netizens, however, fired sarcastic comments at Chaudhry's clip saying ISRO spent the money in vain when the Moon is visible from our backyard.

shame on us for wasting 600cr then — Prakash Jyoti 🍋🌶️🐣 (@Thegreat_PJ30) July 17, 2023

Angur na mile to angur khatta h — Harshit (@balchodbkl) July 17, 2023

Yeh vaise tho andha hai, akkal se. Par isko Chand diktha hai. — ramchandran (@bom_ramchandran) July 18, 2023

But whatever he might have said, Chaudhry's perception seems to have changed as he congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. "Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best," Chaudhry tweeted.