Fazlur Rehman Rejects Dialogue With Imran Khan-led Govt, Calls PTI 'corrupt'

On October 30, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman refused to hold a dialogue with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), stating that the Pakistan Election Commission must hold fresh elections. Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also rejected the offer to hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"Neither we are ready to hold any negotiations with PTI, nor we are in its favour," Rehman said at a presser, as per sources of Dawn. Condemning the Imran Khan governance, Rehman said that the party has compromised the ethics, further ridiculing the PTI’s performance. Meanwhile, making reference to the PML-N leader Captain Safdar's arrest, Rehman told Pakistani reporters that the incident in Karachi was a conspiracy hatched by the opposition on divisive lines.

Amid reports of several Pakistani police officers’ leaves and resignation, Rehman supported their decision, saying, it is “effective”. Not willing to cancel the rallies against the PM Imran Khan’s government, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl clarified that his party will continue to hold the public gatherings despite Quetta bomb blasts, adding, that a careful decision about the Gilgit Baltistan had to be taken, a Dawn report confirmed. A large rally aimed at the condemnation of the sitting government has been organized by the PDM on November 30 at Multan.

Corruption and Pak military’s abuse of power

Further referring to the appointment of Lt. Gen. (retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa as the first Chairman of the newly-established China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA), JUI-F chief decried corruption and the military’s abuse of power. China's trust was eroded by the way PTI handled CPEC affairs, he said in a scathing attack at the Imran Khan government. Rehman accused Khan of "dictatorial act”, saying, that his government exercised regulatory measures on the state’s free press and curbed the liberty to operate among other institutions in Pakistan.

Expressing regret about the recent terrorist bomb blast in a Peshawar school, the (JUI-F) chief declared a failure of the government machinery and Law and order in Pakistan as PTI had given no suitable response to the deadly attacks that claimed the lives of 8 children. In an appeal for a country-wide rally and agitation against the Pakistani PM Khan’s administration, Rehman asked civilians to assemble and demand the resignation of Imran Khan in protests scheduled at Gujranwala, Karachi, and Balochistan. Meanwhile, the PML-N vice-president rebuked the Pakistan government after the coerced detention of Safdar Awan, a former National Assembly of Pakistan’s political member and an ex-Army officer from Karachi. The arrest of Capt. Safdar caused a stir among the department as officers applied for urgent leaves as per the sources of Dawn.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@Fazlurrehman)