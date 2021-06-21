'Felt Pain Of Terrorism':Pak Min Tries Damage Control After Contemporary Kept Mum On Osama

After Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ducked a question on Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden being a 'martyr', thereby raising a lot of questions from across the world, the country's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ch Fawad Hussain on Monday took to the job of damage control. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the minister asserted that there was never 'confusion' relating to the act of killing innocent people, which he affirmed comes under the purview of 'terrorism' and the perpetrators of which are called 'terrorist'. He added that Pakistan, just like any other country, has lost loved ones to 'cowardly attacks' of terrorists, and 'understands the pain'.

He wrote, "There is no confusion at any level related to anyone who kills innocents, that is terrorism, and the perpetrators are terrorists. We have suffered the pain of terrorism in our own land and can understand the pain of all who have lost their loved ones in these cowardly attacks." Without tagging Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he made clear what his tweet hinted at, simply by adding the hashtag- #lotto.

In an interview with Afghanistan's news channel TOLO news on June 19, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was asked for his opinion on Pakistan PM Imran Khan describing Bin Laden as a "martyr". Claiming that Khan was "quoted out of context", he blamed a "particular section of the media" for playing this news up. Pressed further to give his take on the terrorist, Qureshi replied, "I will let that pass".

Speaking in Pakistan's National Assembly in Islamabad on June 25, 2020, Imran Khan opined that Pakistan had suffered tremendous losses by participating in the US-led War on Terror after the 9/11 terrorist attack. He termed the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011 as a shameful incident. The PTI chairman took another U-turn, lamenting the fact that their former ally US had not even informed the authorities before entering the country and killing Bin Laden.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "I still cannot forget- there were two incidents which made all Pakistanis feel ashamed. One was when the US entered Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him. After that, the entire world abused us. Our ally is entering our country and killing someone and is not even telling us. 70,000 Pakistanis have died to their war. You should see what Pakistanis living overseas had to face. I still remember this is an incident from 2010. After that, there were drone attacks in Pakistan. The Pakistan government said that we are doing nothing."