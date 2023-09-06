Five Persons Killed As Mortar Shell Hits Home In Pakistan's Restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least five persons, including four children and a woman from the same family were killed when a mortar shell hit their house in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

Two occupants of the house were also injured in the incident that occurred in the Shaktoi Shahikhel area of Laddha tehsil in the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the police said.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the mortar shell was fired from an undisclosed location and hit the house.

The police are investigating the incident.