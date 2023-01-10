Flour Crisis Worsens In Pakistan After Increase In Wheat Prices; Stampedes Reported

Pakistan is currently experiencing a crisis as a result of a severe lack of wheat flour. The supply of free flour has run out. As a result, the government is offering flour packets to the general public in various areas of the nation at discounted rates.

Since there is such a severe flour scarcity, many individuals have already died in the stampedes reported from several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces trying to buy cheap flour.

Thousands trying hard to buy flour already in low supply

According to a report in The Express Tribune, which ANI reported, tens of thousands of people spend hours each day trying to obtain the subsidised sacks of flour that are already in low supply in the market.

People swarm around the mini-trucks and vans flanked by armed guards as they distribute the flour, pushing one another as chaotic events are frequently seen. Several altercations at flour dealers and tandoors have reportedly been noticed.

During the supply of subsidized grain to the populace by the Sindh government, one person perished in the Mirpurkhas stampede. Reportedly, the fatal accident happened close to the commissioner's office as flour was being sold outside Gulistan-e-Baldia Park by two vehicles that each had 200 sacks.

The selling rate!!!

Flour in Karachi is being sold from Rs 140 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kilogram. In Islamabad and Peshawar, a 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 1,500 per Kilogram while a 20-kilogram bag of flour is being sold at Rs 2,800. Mill owners in Punjab province have increased the price of flour to Rs 160 per kilogram.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the worst-ever flour crisis as a bag of 20-kilogram flour is being sold for Rs 3100 after the government failed to control the price of the stable, the New International reported.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are upset about the situation since the tandoors have raised the cost of bread as well. The cost of every item in the bakery is expensive.

Every day, thousands of people must wait for hours to obtain subsidized bags, which are already in short supply. The report claims that throughout the past two years, the administration has not taken any action to regulate the situation.

According to sources, Pakistan's wheat shortage was caused by a power struggle between the federal Punjab government. The Punjab Food Department was unable to calculate the precise amount of wheat that would need to be imported, the sources added.

Balochistan’s Minister for Food Zamarak Achakzai has said that the wheat stock in the province had “completely ended.” He said that Balochistan immediately needed 4,00,000 sacks of wheat and warned that otherwise, the crisis could intensify.

“Balochistan did not receive the required stock of wheat. Punjab chief minister Parvez Elachi had committed to sending the complete stock. However, he did not fulfil the promise.” Achakzai said.