Fmr Pakistan Minister Warns Of Nationwide Shutdown If Imran Khan's Rally Is Obstructed

Former Defence Minister of Pakistan and a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Pervez Khattak warned of a nationwide shutdown if the incumbent administration obstructs Imran Khan’s Kohat rally. Khan is scheduled to address the rally in the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa city on Tuesday, May 17. In March, Khan faced a historic no-confidence motion following which he lost the Prime Mistrial position to Pakistan Muslim League’s Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI Chairman has since then, been campaigning that he was ousted as a result of a “foreign back conspiracy”

Earlier on Saturday, the Shehbaz Sharif govt. cracked down on PTI workers who were preparing for a rally in Sialkot. Khan’s supporters were baton-charged and attacked with tear gas by authorities, according to ANI. Notably, it was at the Sialkot rally, that Khan reiterated his claim of a foreign conspiracy being hatched to kill him and sabotage upcoming national elections.

Calling for early elections, Pervez Khattak expressed hopes that Imran Khan-led PTI is seeking to win a two-thirds majority in the coming elections. Furthermore, he also warned his own party members asserting that he will not tolerate factions in the political party and that violators will face strict action, Ary News reported. Imran khan has been addressing rallies and public gatherings since he was ousted from power in March. The PTI chief is scheduled to address the next public meeting in Swabi on Sunday.

'Conspiracy to kill me'

“A conspiracy is afoot to take my life. I got full knowledge of this conspiracy a few days ago. The conspiracy is being hatched here and abroad against me in closed rooms. I have recorded a video about this conspiracy, naming all those involved in it. If something happens to me then the people will come to know who was behind this conspiracy,” Khan said at a big rally on Saturday. Earlier, he had said the names of all those involved in ousting his government were written on his heart. He had previously pledged to release white papers revealing the corruption done by Shehbaz Sharif and his brother former PM Nawaz Sharif.

