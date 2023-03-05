Former Pak PM Imran Khan Set To Be Arrested; PTI Appeals Workers To Stop The Arrest

In a big development coming from Pakistan, trouble has mounted for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. According to sources, a team of Islamabad police is likely to arrest the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief from Lahore.

Former Pakistan Minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter and urged the supporter to reach Zaman Park, Lahore in the wake of this development. He has also warned the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government saying, "Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation."

عمران خان کی گرفتاری کی کوئ بھی کوشش حالات کو شدید خراب کر دے گی، میں اس نا اھل اور پاکستان دشمن حکومت کو خبردار کرنا چاہ رہا پاکستان کو مزید بحران میں نہ دھکیلیں اور ہوش سے کام لیں، کارکنان زمان پارک پہنچ جائیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2023

"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park," he tweeted. Imran Khan's party has also asked its supporters to reach Zaman park "as soon as possible".

تمام ورکرز اور سپورٹرز جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں!! #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/j5r57aKWBi March 5, 2023

According to the Islamabad court's order that was hearing the Toshakhana case, Khan "is continuously absent and he has not appeared in the court till the closing of court hours". The court in its order stated that Khan submitted an application on the ground that he has to appear in the court in Judicial Complex, therefore, he will not able to appear in the court concerned.

"It is quite obvious from the contents of the application that the accused is making a pick and choose for courts and cases and this case is not included in his priority. He is in Islamabad just at the drive of a few minutes and the application is not justified by law as well as fact, therefore, the same is rejected. The accused be summoned, through non-bailable warrant of arrest for 07-03-2023 Notice be given to the surety for the appearance of the accused at a fixed date," the court order said.

Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan relates to allegations that he did not disclose gifts received by him as Prime Minister of Pakistan in his annual assets statements submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then disqualified the PTI chief from holding public office for a short-term period and accused Khan of dishonest behaviour, fabricated information and inaccurate declaration.

Notably, Toshakhana is a government-managed repository in Islamabad where gifts received by government officials from foreign dignitaries and others are kept. As per the rules, public officials must declare any gifts they receive in their annual assets statements.