Former Pakistan Chief Justice Shot Dead Outside A Mosque In Balochistan; Sparks Uproar

On Friday, a former Balochistan provincial high court chief justice was fatally shot outside a mosque, according to the police. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was shot by assailants outside a mosque in the Kharan neighborhood of Pakistan, Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim informed Dawn. The report stated that the chief justice was then transferred to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

Following the tragic incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed condolences on the passing of the "fearless judge," saying his services were "unforgettable", ANI reported. According to Bizenjo, the “cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation”.

It is worth mentioning that the major judgement that ruled against the Riba-based financial system was authored by Maskanzai.

People express grief over the former chief justice's death

In addition to this, Ajmal Khan Kakar, the President of the Quetta Bar Association (QBA), strongly denounced Muskanzai's murder. He claimed that the passing of the former judge had severely saddened every Pakistani citizen. Ajmal Kakar was quoted by Dawn as stating, "We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrested and brought to book”.

Furthermore, this incident occurred when the nation's security situation deteriorated. Shahadat Hussain, Pakistan's State Minister for Law, acknowledged earlier this month that there had been a significant rise in terrorist activities.

Terror activities have increased in Pakistan

According to the ANI report, an Islamabad-based think group said that the maximum number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was reported in the month of September, further pointing to the possibility that this might be due to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In a previous report quoting the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the Dawn stated that there were more terror attacks in September than there were in August of this year.

In comparison to August, there were 42 militant assaults in September, a 35% increase. The Pakistani think tank also noted an upsurge in the violence of 106% in the former Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces (KP).

Meanwhile, in Pakistan's unrest-ridden Balochistan region, a bomb that tore through a store in a bustling market on Friday left at least one person dead and 20 people injured, according to authorities. The event happened at a sweet shop in Kohlu town's main market, PTI reported.

Asghar Marri, the hospital's superintendent in Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ), said that 21 individuals were admitted following the explosion. Ten of them are in serious condition, while one of them passed away.

Although no one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosives, separatists and militants had been held accountable for similar acts in the past.